DATE ISSUED: Friday 7th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 8th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Variably cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Saturday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southerly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph, occasionally becoming lighter and variable.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and weak instability associated with a weak low level trough may produce isolated showers across the local area. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.

Expect tranquil sea conditions today with a gradual deterioration expected tomorrow, due to long period northwesterly swells. Therefore, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:26 AM 06:25 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:21 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/n-public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-24