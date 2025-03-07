PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 7th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 8th March 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through tonight: Variably cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Saturday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                       Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                            Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southerly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph, occasionally becoming lighter and variable.
SYNOPSIS: 
Available moisture and weak instability associated with a weak low level trough may produce isolated showers across the local area. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.
Expect tranquil sea conditions today with a gradual deterioration expected tomorrow, due to long period northwesterly swells. Therefore, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight             WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday 
Saturday 
Sunday 
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F  
30°C / 86°F  
30°C / 86°F  
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F  
25°C / 77°F  
25°C / 77°F  
SUNRISE
06:27 AM 
06:26 AM 
06:25 AM 
SUNSET
06:20 PM 
06:21 PM 
06:21 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/n-public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-24

