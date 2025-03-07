DATE ISSUED: Friday 7th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 8th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Variably cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Saturday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Saturday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southerly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph, occasionally becoming lighter and variable.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture and weak instability associated with a weak low level trough may produce isolated showers across the local area. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.
Expect tranquil sea conditions today with a gradual deterioration expected tomorrow, due to long period northwesterly swells. Therefore, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:27 AM
|
06:26 AM
|
06:25 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:21 PM
|
06:21 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/n-public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-24
View comments
Hide comments