DATE ISSUED: Monday 10th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th March 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair. The isolated shower is likely.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                       
Forecast Low:  24°C / 75°F
 
Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.                            
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A shallow trough is affecting the island today. However, a dominant high-pressure system, and low moisture levels limits precipitation. Light showers are likely.
Long-period northerly swells will persist for the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           
WAVES/SWELLS:      3 to 6 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy despite the isolated shower.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday 
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Light Showers Likely
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F  
30°C / 86°F  
30°C / 86°F  
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F  
25°C / 77°F  
25°C / 77°F  
SUNRISE
06:24 AM 
06:24 AM 
06:23 AM 
SUNSET
06:21 PM 
06:21 PM 
06:22 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2114

