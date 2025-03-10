DATE ISSUED: Monday 10th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair. The isolated shower is likely.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A shallow trough is affecting the island today. However, a dominant high-pressure system, and low moisture levels limits precipitation. Light showers are likely.
Long-period northerly swells will persist for the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy despite the isolated shower.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Light Showers Likely
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:24 AM
|
06:24 AM
|
06:23 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:21 PM
|
06:21 PM
|
06:22 PM
