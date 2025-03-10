DATE ISSUED: Monday 10th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair. The isolated shower is likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A shallow trough is affecting the island today. However, a dominant high-pressure system, and low moisture levels limits precipitation. Light showers are likely.

Long-period northerly swells will persist for the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy despite the isolated shower.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Light Showers Likely Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:24 AM 06:24 AM 06:23 AM SUNSET 06:21 PM 06:21 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2114