DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 11th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 12th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An upper level trough will increase the probability of showers during the latter part of this forecast period. The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:24 AM 06:23 AM 06:22 AM SUNSET 06:21 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2115