DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 12th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 13th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Additionally, a weak low-level trough may cause isolated showers.

Seas will peak near 4 feet during the next 24 hours.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Likely Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:23 AM 06:22 AM 06:21 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2116