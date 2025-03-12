DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 12th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 13th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Additionally, a weak low-level trough may cause isolated showers.
Seas will peak near 4 feet during the next 24 hours.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:23 AM
|
06:22 AM
|
06:21 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2116
View comments
Hide comments