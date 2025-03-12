PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 12th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 13th March 2025 
WEATHER:     
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                                           Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F  
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                                                      Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable at times. 
SYNOPSIS:   
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Additionally, a weak low-level trough may cause isolated showers. 
Seas will peak near 4 feet during the next 24 hours. 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                 WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers. 
FORECASTER: Albert 
  
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY 
Wednesday 
Thursday  
Friday  
WEATHER 
Fair / Partly Cloudy 
Isolated Showers Likely  
Fair / Partly Cloudy 
Isolated Showers 
Fair / Partly Cloudy 
Isolated Showers 
HIGH TEMP 
30°C / 86°F   
30°C / 86°F   
30°C / 86°F   
LOW TEMP 
25°C / 77°F   
25°C / 77°F   
25°C / 77°F   
SUNRISE 
06:23 AM  
06:22 AM  
06:21 AM  
SUNSET 
06:22 PM  
06:22 PM  
06:22 PM  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2116

