DATE ISSUED: Thursday 13th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 14th March 2025 
WEATHER:     
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                                           Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F  
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                                                     Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph becoming lighter and variable at times. 
SYNOPSIS:   
A frontal boundary is currently dominating conditions across the area. Expect generally light winds and a chance of isolated showers.
Long period northwesterly swells are currently affecting regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate              WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers. 
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY 
Thursday  
Friday  
Saturday  
WEATHER 
Fair / Partly Cloudy 
Isolated Showers Poss.
Fair / Partly Cloudy 
Isolated Showers 
Fair / Partly Cloudy 
Isolated Showers 
HIGH TEMP 
30°C / 86°F   
30°C / 86°F   
30°C / 86°F   
LOW TEMP 
24°C / 75°F   
25°C / 77°F   
25°C / 77°F   
SUNRISE 
06:22 AM  
06:21 AM  
06:20 AM  
SUNSET 
06:22 PM  
06:22 PM  
06:22 PM  

