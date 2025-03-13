DATE ISSUED: Thursday 13th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 14th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A frontal boundary is currently dominating conditions across the area. Expect generally light winds and a chance of isolated showers.

Long period northwesterly swells are currently affecting regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:22 AM 06:21 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2117