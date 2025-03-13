DATE ISSUED: Thursday 13th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 14th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A frontal boundary is currently dominating conditions across the area. Expect generally light winds and a chance of isolated showers.
Long period northwesterly swells are currently affecting regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:22 AM
|
06:21 AM
|
06:20 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
