DATE ISSUED: Monday 17th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 18th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the local area. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Long period northerly swells will continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy, Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:18 AM 06:17 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:23 PM 06:23 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2118