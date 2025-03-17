PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 17th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 18th March 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                       Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
 
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                            Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.  
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the local area. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.
Long period northerly swells will continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY  
Monday   
Tuesday  
Wednesday   
  
WEATHER  
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy  
Isolated Showers Possible 
Fair / Partly Cloudy  
Isolated Showers  
HIGH TEMP  
29°C / 84°F    
30°C / 86°F    
30°C / 86°F    
LOW TEMP  
24°C / 75°F    
25°C / 77°F    
25°C / 77°F    
SUNRISE  
06:19 AM   
06:18 AM   
06:17 AM   
SUNSET  
06:23 PM   
06:23 PM   
06:23 PM   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2118

