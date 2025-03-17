DATE ISSUED: Monday 17th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 18th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the local area. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.
Long period northerly swells will continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:19 AM
|
06:18 AM
|
06:17 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:23 PM
|
06:23 PM
|
06:23 PM
