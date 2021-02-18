DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 18, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 19, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 PM SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to dominate the weather pattern across the region. Therefore, brisk winds and rough seas will persist during this forecast period.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas will peak at 10 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

