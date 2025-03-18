PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 18th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th March 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F                       Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
 
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                            Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variable and light.  
SYNOPSIS: 
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Additionally, an approaching frontal boundary will increase the probability of showers during the latter part of this forecast period.
Long period northerly swells will continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers. 
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY  
Tuesday  
Wednesday   
Thursday   
  
WEATHER  
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Fair / Partly Cloudy  
Isolated Showers  
Variably Cloudy  
Isolated Showers  
HIGH TEMP  
30°C / 86°F    
30°C / 86°F    
28°C / 82°F    
LOW TEMP  
24°C / 75°F    
24°C / 75°F    
23°C / 73°F    
SUNRISE  
06:18 AM   
06:17 AM   
06:16 AM   
SUNSET  
06:23 PM   
06:23 PM   
06:23 PM   

