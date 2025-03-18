DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 18th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variable and light.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Additionally, an approaching frontal boundary will increase the probability of showers during the latter part of this forecast period.

Long period northerly swells will continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 28°C / 82°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:18 AM 06:17 AM 06:16 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:23 PM 06:23 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2119