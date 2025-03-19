DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 19th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 20th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southwesterly to northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability and moisture associated with a frontal boundary will increase the probability for isolated showers across the area. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Long period northerly swells will persist. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair to Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F 30°C / 82°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:17 AM 06:16 AM 06:16 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:23 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2121