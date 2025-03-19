PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 19th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 20th March 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F                       Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
 
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                            Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southwesterly to northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph becoming lighter and variable at times.  
SYNOPSIS: 
Instability and moisture associated with a frontal boundary will increase the probability for isolated showers across the area. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.  
Long period northerly swells will persist. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers. 
FORECASTER: Eugenio
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY  
Wednesday   
Thursday   
Friday   
  
WEATHER  
Fair / Partly Cloudy  
Isolated Showers  
Variably Cloudy  
Isolated Showers  
Fair to Partly Cloudy  
Isolated Showers  
HIGH TEMP  
29°C / 84°F    
28°C / 82°F    
30°C / 82°F    
LOW TEMP  
24°C / 75°F    
24°C / 75°F    
24°C / 75°F    
SUNRISE  
06:17 AM   
06:16 AM   
06:16 AM   
SUNSET  
06:23 PM   
06:23 PM   
06:24 PM   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2121

