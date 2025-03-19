DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 19th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 20th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southwesterly to northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Instability and moisture associated with a frontal boundary will increase the probability for isolated showers across the area. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.
Long period northerly swells will persist. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
30°C / 82°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:17 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:23 PM
|
06:23 PM
|
06:24 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2121
View comments
Hide comments