DATE ISSUED: Thursday 20th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 21st March 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 PM

FRIDAY, 21ST MARCH…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northerly to easterly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak frontal boundary may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, mostly light winds will persist.

A small craft advisory has been issued as long period swells will cause seas to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:16 AM 06:16 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

