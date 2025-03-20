PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 20th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 21st March 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 PM
FRIDAY, 21ST MARCH…
 
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F                       Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
 
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                            Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northerly to easterly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.  
SYNOPSIS: 
A weak frontal boundary may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, mostly light winds will persist.  
A small craft advisory has been issued as long period swells will cause seas to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough           WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY  
Thursday
Friday  
Saturday   
  
WEATHER  
Fair / Partly Cloudy, 
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy, 
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
HIGH TEMP  
29°C / 84°F    
30°C / 86°F    
30°C / 86°F    
LOW TEMP  
24°C / 75°F    
24°C / 75°F    
25°C / 77°F    
SUNRISE  
06:16 AM   
06:16 AM   
06:15 AM   
SUNSET  
06:23 PM   
06:24 PM   
06:24 PM   

