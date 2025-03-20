DATE ISSUED: Thursday 20th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 21st March 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 PM
FRIDAY, 21ST MARCH…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northerly to easterly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak frontal boundary may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, mostly light winds will persist.
A small craft advisory has been issued as long period swells will cause seas to peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:16 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:23 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2122
View comments
Hide comments