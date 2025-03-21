DATE ISSUED: Friday 21st March 2025 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (18:00 LST) 22nd March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy. Light showers are likely
Tonight, through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Generally stable conditions remain in the wake of a trough this afternoon and evening. However, another shallow trough is expected overnight. Meanwhile, light to gentle wind will persist.
Long period northwesterly swells continue to affect the coastlines however, gradual improvement is expected. Small craft operators and swimmers should remain vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:16 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
06:14 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
