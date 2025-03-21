DATE ISSUED: Friday 21st March 2025 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (18:00 LST) 22nd March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy. Light showers are likely

Tonight, through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally stable conditions remain in the wake of a trough this afternoon and evening. However, another shallow trough is expected overnight. Meanwhile, light to gentle wind will persist.

Long period northwesterly swells continue to affect the coastlines however, gradual improvement is expected. Small craft operators and swimmers should remain vigilant.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Likely Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:16 AM 06:15 AM 06:14 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2123