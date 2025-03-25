PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 25 March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 26 March 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.
Tonight through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Fair and stable conditions will dominate the weather pattern. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds moving in the brisk wind flow may cause brief local showers throughout the forecast period.
Moderate to rough seas will persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution and remain vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 vis
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:12 AM
06:11 AM
06:11 AM
SUNSET
06:25 PM
06:25 PM
06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2124

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY