DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 25 March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 26 March 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.
Tonight through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Fair and stable conditions will dominate the weather pattern. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds moving in the brisk wind flow may cause brief local showers throughout the forecast period.
Moderate to rough seas will persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution and remain vigilant.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:12 AM
|
06:11 AM
|
06:11 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2124
View comments
Hide comments