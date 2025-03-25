DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 25 March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 26 March 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

Tonight through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Fair and stable conditions will dominate the weather pattern. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds moving in the brisk wind flow may cause brief local showers throughout the forecast period.

Moderate to rough seas will persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution and remain vigilant.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:12 AM 06:11 AM 06:11 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2124