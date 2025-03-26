DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 26 March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 27 March 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 17 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds moving across the local region will bring periods of cloudiness and isolated showers throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will prevail.

Seas are expected to peak near 8 feet during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:11 AM 06:11 AM 06:10 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2125