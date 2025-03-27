PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 27th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 28th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy. Brief showers are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system continues to dominate and limit precipitation across the area. Additionally, moisture levels are forecast to decrease, further reducing the possibility of showers. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
Occasionally Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:11 AM
06:10 AM
06:09 AM
SUNSET
06:25 PM
06:25 PM
06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2126

