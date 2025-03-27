DATE ISSUED: Thursday 27th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 28th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy. Brief showers are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system continues to dominate and limit precipitation across the area. Additionally, moisture levels are forecast to decrease, further reducing the possibility of showers. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:11 AM
|
06:10 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
