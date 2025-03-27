DATE ISSUED: Thursday 27th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 28th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system continues to dominate and limit precipitation across the area. Additionally, moisture levels are forecast to decrease, further reducing the possibility of showers. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Occasionally Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:11 AM 06:10 AM 06:09 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2126