DATE ISSUED: Friday 28th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 29th March 2025

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief showers are possible.

Tonight, through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 8 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure remains the dominant feature, maintaining generally stable conditions and limiting precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist before increasing overnight. Additionally, conditions become more favorable for showers from overnight.

An increase in wind speeds will result in occasionally rough conditions in open waters, from overnight. Persons with marine interests are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to occasionally rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Slightly Hazy Brief Showers possible Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:10 AM 06:09 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2127