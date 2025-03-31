DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 31, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 01, 2025

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient will continue to produce brisk winds, leading to hazardous sea conditions. Expect wind gusts, and periodic showers from moisture embedded in the wind flow.

Moderate to rough sea conditions will persist for the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:07 AM 06:06 AM SUNSET 06:26 PM 06:26 PM 06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2128