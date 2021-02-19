PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 19, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 20, 2021  

 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 PM SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH …  

 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.  

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F  

    

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph and occasional higher gusts.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

Brisk winds and rough seas will persist across the region due to the dominant Atlantic high pressure system.  

Marine conditions are improving, however, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas will peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet   

    SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Albert  

   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1064

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY