DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 19, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 20, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 PM SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Brisk winds and rough seas will persist across the region due to the dominant Atlantic high pressure system.

Marine conditions are improving, however, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas will peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1064