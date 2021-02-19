DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 19, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 20, 2021
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 PM SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH …
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Brisk winds and rough seas will persist across the region due to the dominant Atlantic high pressure system.
Marine conditions are improving, however, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten as seas will peak at 8 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
