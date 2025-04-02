DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 2nd April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd April 2025

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief showers are possible.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with brisk showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday midday: East to northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient will maintain moderate to fresh winds, which are forecast to strengthen overnight. Meanwhile, moisture levels will fluctuate persist despite supporting brisk showers. Expect breezy conditions and brisk showers overnight.

Moderate to rough sea conditions will persist along the eastern coastline and further deterioration expect from overnight. Persons with marine interests are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Windy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:06 AM 06:05 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 06:26 PM 06:26 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2130