DATE ISSUED: Thursday 3rd April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 4th April 2025
… A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Mostly fair and breezy. Brief showers are possible.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               
Forecast Low:  23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to strong breeze of 15 to 25 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A tight pressure gradient will maintain moderate to fresh winds and higher gusts this forecast period. Meanwhile, incoming pockets of moisture will produce brisk showers, primarily overnight.
Moderate to rough sea conditions will persist, due to strong east-northeasterly winds, primarily along and offshore the eastern to southeastern coastline. Persons with marine interests are advised to exercise caution and take the necessary action to protect life and property.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to rough        
WAVES/SWELLS:      4 to 11 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Windy
Scattered Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:05 AM
06:04 AM
06:03 AM
SUNSET
06:26 PM
06:27 PM
06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald

