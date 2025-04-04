PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 4th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 5th April 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 23 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain brisk winds and above normal seas. Additionally, pockets of moisture drifting in the wind flow may cause isolated showers.
Marine conditions are expected to gradually improve through the next few days. However, small-craft operators, swimmers, and coastal facility owners should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Sl.Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:04 AM
06:03 AM
06:03 AM
SUNSET
06:27 PM
06:27 PM
06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2132

