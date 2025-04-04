DATE ISSUED: Friday, 4th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 5th April 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 23 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain brisk winds and above normal seas. Additionally, pockets of moisture drifting in the wind flow may cause isolated showers.

Marine conditions are expected to gradually improve through the next few days. However, small-craft operators, swimmers, and coastal facility owners should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Sl.Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:04 AM 06:03 AM 06:03 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2132