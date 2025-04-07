DATE ISSUED: Monday, 7 April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 8 April 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Although conditions are expected to remain fairly stable, pockets of moisture associated may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will persist.

Long-period swells are expected to increase towards the end of the forecast period. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution, particularly along the northern and eastern beaches.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:28 PM 06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2133