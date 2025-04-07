DATE ISSUED: Monday, 7 April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 8 April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Although conditions are expected to remain fairly stable, pockets of moisture associated may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will persist.
Long-period swells are expected to increase towards the end of the forecast period. Hence, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution, particularly along the northern and eastern beaches.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:01 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
