DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 10th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 11th April 2025

WEATHER: This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Available moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere and weak instability will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will persist.

Seas will peak near 6 feet through the next few days with long-period swells gradually decreasing. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

