DATE ISSUED: Friday, 11th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 12th April 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and weak instability will account for isolated showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:58 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:28 PM 06:29 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2137