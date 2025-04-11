PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 11th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 12th April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Lingering moisture and weak instability will account for isolated showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:59 AM
05:58 AM
05:57 AM
SUNSET
06:28 PM
06:28 PM
06:29 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2137

