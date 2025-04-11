DATE ISSUED: Friday, 11th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 12th April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture and weak instability will account for isolated showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:59 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
|
06:29 PM
