DATE ISSUED: Monday 14th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 15th April 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A frontal system will affect the island today. Expect an increase in moisture and instability across the area, and showers primarily from the afternoon period. Additionally, expect gentle to moderate winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:57 AM 05:56 AM 05:55 AM SUNSET 06:29 PM 06:29 PM 06:29 PM

