DATE ISSUED: Monday 14th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 15th April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A frontal system will affect the island today. Expect an increase in moisture and instability across the area, and showers primarily from the afternoon period. Additionally, expect gentle to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:57 AM
|
05:56 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:29 PM
|
06:29 PM
|
06:29 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2139
