DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 15th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th April 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A building high-pressure system will maintain generally stable conditions, and gentle to moderate winds across the region. Meanwhile, moderate moisture levels will persist, despite a gradual reduction in this forecast period. Expect generally fair conditions; isolated showers are possible overnight.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Likely HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:56 AM 05:55 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:29 PM 06:29 PM 06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2140