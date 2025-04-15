PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 15th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A building high-pressure system will maintain generally stable conditions, and gentle to moderate winds across the region. Meanwhile, moderate moisture levels will persist, despite a gradual reduction in this forecast period. Expect generally fair conditions; isolated showers are possible overnight.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        
WAVES/SWELLS:     2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:56 AM
05:55 AM
05:54 AM
SUNSET
06:29 PM
06:29 PM
06:30 PM

