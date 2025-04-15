DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 15th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A building high-pressure system will maintain generally stable conditions, and gentle to moderate winds across the region. Meanwhile, moderate moisture levels will persist, despite a gradual reduction in this forecast period. Expect generally fair conditions; isolated showers are possible overnight.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:56 AM
|
05:55 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:29 PM
|
06:29 PM
|
06:30 PM
