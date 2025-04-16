DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 16th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 17th April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite moderate moisture levels, a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:55 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:29 PM
|
06:30 PM
|
06:30 PM
