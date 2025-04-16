PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 16th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 17th April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Despite moderate moisture levels, a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
23°C / 73°F
SUNRISE
05:55 AM
05:54 AM
05:54 AM
SUNSET
06:29 PM
06:30 PM
06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2141

