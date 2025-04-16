DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 16th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 17th April 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite moderate moisture levels, a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 05:55 AM 05:54 AM 05:54 AM SUNSET 06:29 PM 06:30 PM 06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2141