PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 17th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 18th April 2025 
WEATHER:  
This afternoon: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 
This evening through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F                 Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 
Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.                                      Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:  
Today through Friday morning: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph. 
SYNOPSIS:   
An approaching multilayered trough will account for increased instability and available moisture across the region, particularly during the overnight hours. Meanwhile the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds. 
Expect slight to moderate sea conditions throughout the upcoming days. 
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers. 
FORECASTER: Albert 
 
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY  
Thursday 
Friday 
Saturday 
 WEATHER 
Variably Cloudy 
Isolated Showers 
Cloudy  
Widespread Showers 
Variably Cloudy  
Scattered Showers 
HIGH TEMP 
30°C / 86°F 
29°C / 84°F 
29°C / 84°F 
LOW TEMP 
24°C / 75°F 
23°C / 73°F 
25°C / 77°F 
SUNRISE 
05:54 AM 
05:54 AM 
05:53 AM 
SUNSET 
06:30 PM 
06:30 PM 
06:30 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2142

