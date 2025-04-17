DATE ISSUED: Thursday 17th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 18th April 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

This evening through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday morning: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching multilayered trough will account for increased instability and available moisture across the region, particularly during the overnight hours. Meanwhile the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Cloudy Widespread Showers Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:54 AM 05:54 AM 05:53 AM SUNSET 06:30 PM 06:30 PM 06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2142