DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 22nd April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Mostly fair.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northerly to east northeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph, becoming lighter and variable or calm at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict shower activity.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
23°C / 73
°F
23°C / 73°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
05:51 AM
05:50 AM
05:50 AM
SUNSET
06:31 PM
06:31 PM
06:32 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2143

