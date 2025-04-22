DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 22nd April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd April 2025

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Most ly fair.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northerly to east northeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph, becoming lighter and variable or calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict shower activity.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73 °F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:51 AM 05:50 AM 05:50 AM SUNSET 06:31 PM 06:31 PM 06:32 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2143