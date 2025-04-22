DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 22nd April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd April 2025
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northerly to east northeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph, becoming lighter and variable or calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict shower activity.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Few Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73
°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:51 AM
|
05:50 AM
|
05:50 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:31 PM
|
06:31 PM
|
06:32 PM
