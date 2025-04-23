DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 23rd April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 24th April 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly to east northeasterly with a light breeze at 4 to 7 mph, becoming variable or calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict deep cloud formation and precipitation across the region today. However, a low pressure system will increase the probability of showers near the end of this forecast period. Meanwhile, light winds will persist due to a loose surface pressure gradient.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Localised Showers Poss. Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 74°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:50 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:31 PM 06:32 PM 06:32 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2144