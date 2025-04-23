PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 23rd April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 24th April 2025 
WEATHER:  
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                 Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 
Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M.                      Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:  
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly to east northeasterly with a light breeze at 4 to 7 mph, becoming variable or calm at times. 
SYNOPSIS:   
A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict deep cloud formation and precipitation across the region today. However, a low pressure system will increase the probability of showers near the end of this forecast period. Meanwhile, light winds will persist due to a loose surface pressure gradient.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain through the next few days. 
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. 
FORECASTER: Albert 
 vis
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY  
Wednesday 
Thursday 
Friday 
 WEATHER 
Partly Cloudy  
Localised Showers Poss.  
Variably Cloudy 
Scattered Showers 
Variably Cloudy  
Isolated Showers 
HIGH TEMP 
29°C / 84°F 
30°C / 86°F 
30°C / 86°F 
LOW TEMP 
24°C / 74°F 
24°C / 75°F 
24°C / 75°F 
SUNRISE 
05:50 AM 
05:50 AM 
05:49 AM 
SUNSET 
06:31 PM 
06:32 PM 
06:32 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2144

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY