DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 23rd April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 24th April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly to east northeasterly with a light breeze at 4 to 7 mph, becoming variable or calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict deep cloud formation and precipitation across the region today. However, a low pressure system will increase the probability of showers near the end of this forecast period. Meanwhile, light winds will persist due to a loose surface pressure gradient.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Localised Showers Poss.
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 74°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:50 AM
|
05:50 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:31 PM
|
06:32 PM
|
06:32 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2144
