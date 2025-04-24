DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 24 April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 25 April 2025

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to southeasterly with a light breeze at 4 to 7 mph, becoming variable or calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability from a multi-layered trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient will maintain light winds.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 87°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:50 AM 05:49 AM 05:48 AM SUNSET 06:32 PM 06:32 PM 06:32 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2145