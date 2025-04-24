DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 24 April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 25 April 2025
Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to southeasterly with a light breeze at 4 to 7 mph, becoming variable or calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability from a multi-layered trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient will maintain light winds.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 87°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:50 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:32 PM
|
06:32 PM
|
06:32 PM
