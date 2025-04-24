PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 24 April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 25 April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 87°F              
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to southeasterly with a light breeze at 4 to 7 mph, becoming variable or calm at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and instability from a multi-layered trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient will maintain light winds.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 87°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:50 AM
05:49 AM
05:48 AM
SUNSET
06:32 PM
06:32 PM
06:32 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2145

