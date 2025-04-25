DATE ISSUED: Friday, 25 April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 26 April 2025

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light breeze at 4 to 9 mph, becoming variable or calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Increased moisture and instability associated with a multi-layered trough will provide cloudy skies and isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail, with long-period swells expected to affect eastern and northern shorelines by the end of the weekend. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:49 AM 05:48 AM 05:48 AM SUNSET 06:32 PM 06:32 PM 06:32 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2146