DATE ISSUED: Friday, 25 April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 26 April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light breeze at 4 to 9 mph, becoming variable or calm at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
Increased moisture and instability associated with a multi-layered trough will provide cloudy skies and isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail, with long-period swells expected to affect eastern and northern shorelines by the end of the weekend. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:49 AM
05:48 AM
05:48 AM
SUNSET
06:32 PM
06:32 PM
06:32 PM

