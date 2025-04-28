PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 28th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 29th April 2025 
WEATHER:  
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers. 
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                 Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 
Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.                                      Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:  
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 5 to 13 mph. 
SYNOPSIS:   
The atmosphere across the region remains sufficiently moist and unstable to support the development of isolated showers during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  
SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers. 
FORECASTER: Albert 
3-DAY FORECAST  
DAY  
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday 
 WEATHER 
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers 
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers 
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers 
HIGH TEMP 
30°C / 86°F 
30°C / 86°F 
30°C / 86°F 
LOW TEMP 
25°C / 77°F 
25°C / 77°F 
25°C / 77°F 
SUNRISE 
05:47 AM 
05:47 AM 
05:46 AM 
SUNSET 
06:33 PM 
06:33 PM 
06:33 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2148

