DATE ISSUED: Monday, 28th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 29th April 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 5 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere across the region remains sufficiently moist and unstable to support the development of isolated showers during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:47 AM 05:47 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:33 PM 06:33 PM 06:33 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2148