DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 29th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 30th April 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 11 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture and instability will account for isolated showers across the region, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, light to gentle winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:47 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:33 PM
|
06:33 PM
|
06:34 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2149
