DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 29th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 30th April 2025 
WEATHER:  
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers. 
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                 Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 
Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.                                      Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:  
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 11 mph. 
SYNOPSIS:   
Lingering moisture and instability will account for isolated showers across the region, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, light to gentle winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight         WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet  
SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers. 
FORECASTER: Albert 
3-DAY FORECAST  
DAY  
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday 
 WEATHER 
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers 
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers 
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers 
HIGH TEMP 
30°C / 86°F 
30°C / 86°F 
29°C / 86°F 
LOW TEMP 
25°C / 77°F 
25°C / 77°F 
24°C / 75°F 
SUNRISE 
05:47 AM 
05:46 AM 
05:46 AM 
SUNSET 
06:33 PM 
06:33 PM 
06:34 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2149

