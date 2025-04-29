DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 29th April 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 30th April 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly to east-northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability will account for isolated showers across the region, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, light to gentle winds will persist.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:47 AM 05:46 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:33 PM 06:33 PM 06:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2149