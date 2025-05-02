DATE ISSUED: Friday 2nd May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd May 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Saturday morning through midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Relatively stable conditions will continue despite high moisture levels. Meanwhile, unstable conditions return from tomorrow morning. Expect variably cloudy conditions and isolated showers today and tonight. However, cloudy and showery conditions are expected tomorrow. Residents and users of flood prone areas are advised to remain vigilant as showers may become heavy.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Likely Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:45 AM 05:45 AM 05:44 AM SUNSET 06:34 PM 06:34 PM 06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2150