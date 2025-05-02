PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 2nd May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd May 2025 
WEATHER:  
This afternoon & evening: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Saturday morning through midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely. 
Forecast High: 30°C / 84°F                           
Forecast Low:  24°C / 75°F 
Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.                                      
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:  
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 15 mph. 
SYNOPSIS:   
Relatively stable conditions will continue despite high moisture levels. Meanwhile, unstable conditions return from tomorrow morning. Expect variably cloudy conditions and isolated showers today and tonight. However, cloudy and showery conditions are expected tomorrow. Residents and users of flood prone areas are advised to remain vigilant as showers may become heavy.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:     Slight                 
WAVES/SWELLS:    Up to 4 feet  
SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely. 
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST  
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
   WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Likely
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:45 AM
05:45 AM
05:44 AM
SUNSET
06:34 PM
06:34 PM
06:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2150

