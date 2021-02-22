DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 22, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 23, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy with light haze and a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will produce gentle to moderate winds. Patches of low-level clouds traveling in this wind field may cause a few brief passing showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, low concentrations of Saharan dust will produce light haze across the region.

Moderate marine conditions are expected today with seas peaking up to 7 feet. Overnight, sea conditions are forecast to deteriorate due to brisk winds. A small craft advisory will be implemented at the appropriate time. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1066