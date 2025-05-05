DATE ISSUED: Monday 5th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 6th May 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation across the local area. However, moisture and instability associated with an approaching low level trough will increase the probability for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Additionally, light to gentle winds will persist.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/ Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:44 AM 05:43 AM 05:43 AM SUNSET 06:35 PM 06:35 PM 06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2151