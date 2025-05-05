DATE ISSUED: Monday 5th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 6th May 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze at 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation across the local area. However, moisture and instability associated with an approaching low level trough will increase the probability for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Additionally, light to gentle winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/ Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:44 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:35 PM
|
06:35 PM
|
06:36 PM
