DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 6th May 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 7th May 2025

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Generally cloudy with some scattered showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to Easterly, with a light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A low-level trough will influence increased moisture and instability over the area during this forecast period. As a result, the possibility of shower activity will increase. Additionally, winds are expected to remain light throughout this forecast period.

Seas will remain slight during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:43 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:35 PM 06:36 PM 06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2152