DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 6th May 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 7th May 2025
WEATHER:
This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Generally cloudy with some scattered showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to Easterly, with a light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A low-level trough will influence increased moisture and instability over the area during this forecast period. As a result, the possibility of shower activity will increase. Additionally, winds are expected to remain light throughout this forecast period.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:43 AM
|
05:43 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:35 PM
|
06:36 PM
|
06:36 PM
