PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 6th May 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 7th May 2025 
WEATHER:  
This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Generally cloudy with some scattered showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F                     Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 
Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M.                        Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:  
This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to Easterly, with a light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 12 mph. 
SYNOPSIS:   
A low-level trough will influence increased moisture and instability over the area during this forecast period. As a result, the possibility of shower activity will increase.  Additionally, winds are expected to remain light throughout this forecast period.
Seas will remain slight during the next few days. 
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight                WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:43 AM
05:43 AM
05:42 AM
SUNSET
06:35 PM
06:36 PM
06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2152

