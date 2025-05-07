PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 07, 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 08, 2025 
WEATHER:  
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy with occasional scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                      Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                          Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:  
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with light air to gentle breeze at 03 to 10 mph, becoming variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:   
As a trough continues to cause instability across the region, expect cloudy skies with occasional scattered showers. Residents in areas prone to flooding should remain vigilant. Additionally, light and variable winds are expected.
Tranquil marine conditions can be expected for the next few days. 
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight                WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
 
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Poss Thunderstorms
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:43 AM
05:42 AM
05:42 AM
SUNSET
06:36 PM
06:36 PM
06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2153

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY