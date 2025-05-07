DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 07, 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 08, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Generally cloudy with occasional scattered showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with light air to gentle breeze at 03 to 10 mph, becoming variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

As a trough continues to cause instability across the region, expect cloudy skies with occasional scattered showers. Residents in areas prone to flooding should remain vigilant. Additionally, light and variable winds are expected.

Tranquil marine conditions can be expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Poss Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:43 AM 05:42 AM 05:42 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:36 PM 06:36 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2153