DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 07, 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 08, 2025
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with light air to gentle breeze at 03 to 10 mph, becoming variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
As a trough continues to cause instability across the region, expect cloudy skies with occasional scattered showers. Residents in areas prone to flooding should remain vigilant. Additionally, light and variable winds are expected.
Tranquil marine conditions can be expected for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Poss Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:43 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:36 PM
|
06:36 PM
|
06:36 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2153
