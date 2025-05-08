PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 8th May 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 9th May 2025 
WEATHER:  
This afternoon and evening: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. There is a chance of thunder.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F                      
Forecast Low:  24°C / 75°F 
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                          
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:  
Today through Friday midday: Northerly to Easterly, with light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 10 mph; becoming variable and calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:   
A trough is affecting the island and increasing instability across the area. Variably cloudy conditions and showers are expected this afternoon; there is a low chance of thunder. However, conditions are already improving, and a generally fair night is expected. Meanwhile, generally light winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA:     Slight                
WAVES/SWELLS:     Up to 4 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Poss.
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:42 AM
05:42 AM
05:41 AM
SUNSET
06:36 PM
06:36 PM
06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2155

