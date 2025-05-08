DATE ISSUED: Thursday 8th May 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 9th May 2025
WEATHER:
Tonight, through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Friday midday: Northerly to Easterly, with light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 10 mph; becoming variable and calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A trough is affecting the island and increasing instability across the area. Variably cloudy conditions and showers are expected this afternoon; there is a low chance of thunder. However, conditions are already improving, and a generally fair night is expected. Meanwhile, generally light winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Poss.
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:42 AM
|
05:42 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:36 PM
|
06:36 PM
|
06:37 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2155
