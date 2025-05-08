DATE ISSUED: Thursday 8th May 2025 @12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 9th May 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. There is a chance of thunder.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: Northerly to Easterly, with light to gentle breeze, at 4 to 10 mph; becoming variable and calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A trough is affecting the island and increasing instability across the area. Variably cloudy conditions and showers are expected this afternoon; there is a low chance of thunder. However, conditions are already improving, and a generally fair night is expected. Meanwhile, generally light winds will persist.

Seas will remain slight throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:42 AM 05:42 AM 05:41 AM SUNSET 06:36 PM 06:36 PM 06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2155