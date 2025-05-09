DATE ISSUED: Friday 9th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 10th May 2025
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to East-southeasterly, with a light breeze, at 4 to 10 mph becoming variable or calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively moist but stabilizing atmosphere remains in the wake of a trough. Meanwhile, light to gentle winds will prevail.
Seas will remain slight throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:42 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
05:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:36 PM
|
06:37 PM
|
06:37 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2156
View comments
Hide comments