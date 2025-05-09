PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 9th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 10th May 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to East-southeasterly, with a light breeze, at 4 to 10 mph becoming variable or calm at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively moist but stabilizing atmosphere remains in the wake of a trough.  Meanwhile, light to gentle winds will prevail.
Seas will remain slight throughout the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA:      Slight                   
WAVES/SWELLS:     2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
05:42 AM
05:41 AM
05:41 AM
SUNSET
06:36 PM
06:37 PM
06:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2156

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY