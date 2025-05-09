VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 10th May 2025

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to East-southeasterly, with a light breeze, at 4 to 10 mph becoming variable or calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively moist but stabilizing atmosphere remains in the wake of a trough. Meanwhile, light to gentle winds will prevail.

Seas will remain slight throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST