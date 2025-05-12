PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 12 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 13 May 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A recent surface trough may cause brief isolated showers across the local region. Meanwhile, breezy conditions will prevail.
Moderate to rough seas, peaking up to 9 feet, are expected through the next few days. Small-craft operators, swimmers, and other marine interests are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
05:40 AM
05:40 AM
05:40 AM
SUNSET
06:37 PM
06:38 PM
06:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2157

