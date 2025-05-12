DATE ISSUED: Monday, 12 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 13 May 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A recent surface trough may cause brief isolated showers across the local region. Meanwhile, breezy conditions will prevail.
Moderate to rough seas, peaking up to 9 feet, are expected through the next few days. Small-craft operators, swimmers, and other marine interests are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:37 PM
|
06:38 PM
|
06:38 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2157
