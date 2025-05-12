DATE ISSUED: Monday, 12 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 13 May 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A recent surface trough may cause brief isolated showers across the local region. Meanwhile, breezy conditions will prevail.

Moderate to rough seas, peaking up to 9 feet, are expected through the next few days. Small-craft operators, swimmers, and other marine interests are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:40 AM SUNSET 06:37 PM 06:38 PM 06:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2157