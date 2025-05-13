PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 13 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 14 May 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of clouds moving in the brisk wind flow may cause brief showers across the local region. These breezy conditions, due to a tight pressure gradient, are expected through the remainder of the week.
Moderate to rough seas will persist. Small-craft operators, swimmers and other marine interests are advised to maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
05:40 AM
05:40 AM
05:39 AM
SUNSET
06:38 PM
06:38 PM
06:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2158

