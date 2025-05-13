PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 13 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 14 May 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of clouds moving in the brisk wind flow may cause brief showers across the local region. These breezy conditions, due to a tight pressure gradient, are expected through the remainder of the week.

Moderate to rough seas will persist. Small-craft operators, swimmers and other marine interests are advised to maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:40 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:38 PM 06:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2158