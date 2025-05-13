PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 13 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 14 May 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of clouds moving in the brisk wind flow may cause brief showers across the local region. These breezy conditions, due to a tight pressure gradient, are expected through the remainder of the week.
Moderate to rough seas will persist. Small-craft operators, swimmers and other marine interests are advised to maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:40 AM
|
05:40 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:38 PM
|
06:38 PM
|
06:38 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2158
