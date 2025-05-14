PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 14th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 15th May 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               
Forecast Low:  26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A high-pressure system will maintain stable conditions across the area. However, incoming cloud patches, and localized conditions may result in brief showers. Meanwhile, breezy conditions will persist due to a  tight pressure gradient.
Slight to moderate seas will persist into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Brief Showers Possible
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Poss.
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
05:40 AM
05:39 AM
05:39 AM
SUNSET
06:38 PM
06:38 PM
06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2162

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY