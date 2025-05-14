DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 14th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 15th May 2025
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system will maintain stable conditions across the area. However, incoming cloud patches, and localized conditions may result in brief showers. Meanwhile, breezy conditions will persist due to a tight pressure gradient.
Slight to moderate seas will persist into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:40 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:38 PM
|
06:38 PM
|
06:39 PM
