DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 14th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 15th May 2025

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will maintain stable conditions across the area. However, incoming cloud patches, and localized conditions may result in brief showers. Meanwhile, breezy conditions will persist due to a tight pressure gradient.

Slight to moderate seas will persist into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Brief Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:40 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:38 PM 06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2162