DATE ISSUED: Thursday 15th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 16th May 2025

This afternoon through tonight: Variably cloudy. Brief showers are possible.

Friday morning through midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Relatively dry and stable conditions will persist until tomorrow morning. Thereafter, an upper-level trough enters the area and gradually destabilizes the atmosphere. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.

Slight to moderate seas will persist into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Slightly Hazy Brief Showers Possible Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Poss. Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:39 AM SUNSET 06:38 PM 06:39 PM 06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2163