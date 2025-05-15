DATE ISSUED: Thursday 15th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 16th May 2025
Friday morning through midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Relatively dry and stable conditions will persist until tomorrow morning. Thereafter, an upper-level trough enters the area and gradually destabilizes the atmosphere. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Slight to moderate seas will persist into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Poss.
|
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
05:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:38 PM
|
06:39 PM
|
06:39 PM
