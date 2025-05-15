PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 15th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 16th May 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Variably cloudy. Brief showers are possible.
Friday morning through midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low:  26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:38 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Relatively dry and stable conditions will persist until tomorrow morning. Thereafter, an upper-level trough enters the area and gradually destabilizes the atmosphere. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Slight to moderate seas will persist into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate              
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
Brief Showers Possible
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Thunderstorms Poss.
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
05:39 AM
05:39 AM
05:39 AM
SUNSET
06:38 PM
06:39 PM
06:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2163

