DATE ISSUED: Friday 16th May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 17th May 2025

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 12PM SATURDAY 17TH MAY 2025!

This afternoon and evening: Generally cloudy with isolated showers.

Tonight, through Saturday midday: Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 8 to 15 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching upper-level trough is the dominant feature of this forecast period. Expect cloudy to overcast conditions and showers with its approach as both moisture and instability levels increase; thunderstorms are expected to start overnight. The public is advised to be vigilant and monitor updates due to potential flooding.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail this weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Thunderstorms Possible Cloudy / Overcast Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers Thunderstorms Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 05:39 AM 05:39 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:39 PM 06:39 PM 06:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2164