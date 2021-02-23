DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 23, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 24, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to east-southeast with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 22 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The strengthening Atlantic high-pressure ridge will account for breezy conditions and deteriorating seas for the next several days. Patches of low-level moisture transported by brisk winds may trigger a few, brief passing showers across the local area. Meanwhile, low concentrations of Saharan dust are producing light haze across the region.

Increasing winds and northerly swells will cause rough sea conditions. Waves up to 8 feet can be expected during this forecast period. Further deterioration is forecast during the week. Consequently, a small craft advisory is now in place for St. Maarten until further notice. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1067