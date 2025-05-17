DATE ISSUED: Saturday, 17th May 2025 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday evening (18:00 LST) 18th May 2025

…FLOOD ADVISORY EXTENDED TO 12PM SUNDAY, MAY 18TH 2025…

WEATHER:

Tonight through Sunday evening: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Sunday evening: Northeasterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 6 to 15 mph and higher gusts in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

A multi-layered trough will maintain moist and unstable conditions across the region. Therefore, cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms could be expected during this forecast period. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rock-slides are advised to remain vigilant as soils are saturated and some showers may be heavy.

Seas will peak near 7 feet before subsiding Sunday night into Monday morning. Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Monday evening: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Possible Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:40 PM 06:40 PM 06:40 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2165