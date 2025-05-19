DATE ISSUED: Monday, 19 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 20 May 2025

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 5 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the region. However, brief showers remain possible. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.

Slight seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: up to 3 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:38 AM SUNSET 06:40 PM 06:40 PM 06:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2166