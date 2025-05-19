DATE ISSUED: Monday, 19 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 20 May 2025
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 5 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the region. However, brief showers remain possible. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Slight seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: up to 3 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:40 PM
|
06:40 PM
|
06:41 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2166
