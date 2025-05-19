PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 19 May 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 20 May 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 5 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the region. However, brief showers remain possible. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Slight seas are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight              
WAVES/SWELLS: up to 3 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
SUNSET
06:40 PM
06:40 PM
06:41 PM

