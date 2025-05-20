PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 21, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
As drier air mass moves into the region, significant precipitation will be limited. Nevertheless, brief local showers could be triggered by moisture within the wind flow.
Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight               WAVES/SWELLS: up to 3 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally with brief isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
 
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Local showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:38 AM
05:38 AM
05:37 AM
SUNSET
06:40 PM
06:41 PM
06:41 PM
