DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 21, 2025

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

As drier air mass moves into the region, significant precipitation will be limited. Nevertheless, brief local showers could be triggered by moisture within the wind flow.

Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 3 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Local showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:38 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:40 PM 06:41 PM 06:41 PM

