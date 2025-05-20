DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) May 21, 2025
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:38 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
As drier air mass moves into the region, significant precipitation will be limited. Nevertheless, brief local showers could be triggered by moisture within the wind flow.
Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 3 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Local showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:38 AM
|
05:38 AM
|
05:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:40 PM
|
06:41 PM
|
06:41 PM
Regards,
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2167
