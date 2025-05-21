DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 21, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 22, 2025

This afternoon: Generally fair to partly cloudy

Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to easterly with light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable atmospheric conditions will limit significant precipitation this afternoon. However, moisture associated with a weak trough moving through the region is expected to increase the likelihood of showers thereafter. Gentle winds will persist throughout the period.

Tranquil marine conditions are expected to persist over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 3 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:38 AM 05:37 AM 05:37 AM SUNSET 06:41 PM 06:41 PM 06:41 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2168