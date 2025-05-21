PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, May 21, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) May 22, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Generally fair to partly cloudy
Tonight through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:41 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to easterly with light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Stable atmospheric conditions will limit significant precipitation this afternoon. However, moisture associated with a weak trough moving through the region is expected to increase the likelihood of showers thereafter. Gentle winds will persist throughout the period.
Tranquil marine conditions are expected to persist over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight               WAVES/SWELLS: up to 3 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
31°C / 88°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:38 AM
05:37 AM
05:37 AM
SUNSET
06:41 PM
06:41 PM
06:41 PM
Regards, 
